Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 8,420 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $568,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 994,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,141,819.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin D. Bunker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kevin D. Bunker sold 20,298 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $951,976.20.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $66.92 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

