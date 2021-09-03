Zero Trading Up 51.3% This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $58,170.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00304330 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00161701 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00191260 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,428,856 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

