ZeroSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.22 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $20.22 million and $1.96 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00061151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00125304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.57 or 0.00788961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00047070 BTC.

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

