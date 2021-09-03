Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,899,700 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 29th total of 1,598,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,110.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ZIZTF opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60. ZIP has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

