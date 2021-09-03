Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,899,700 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 29th total of 1,598,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,110.8 days.
OTCMKTS:ZIZTF opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60. ZIP has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $10.09.
