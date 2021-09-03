ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Capitalization Tops $181.46 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001882 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $181.46 million and approximately $15.79 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00064947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00132613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00156844 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,700.26 or 0.07575486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,846.84 or 1.00003355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.89 or 0.00861672 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.