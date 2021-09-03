Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 972 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RadNet were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in RadNet by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 45.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti raised their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

