Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $139,000 Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 75,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 48,927 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 3.09.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

