Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $146,000 Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.47.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

