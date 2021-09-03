Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJRI opened at $41.63 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $969.81 million, a PE ratio of -42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

