Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $131,000 in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,309 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOG. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

NOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.79. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

