$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,011 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

