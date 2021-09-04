$0.07 EPS Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. Ooma reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $136,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,996.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,952 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ooma by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ooma during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $524.78 million, a PE ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

