$0.18 EPS Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.25. Canadian Solar reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

CSIQ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of CSIQ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.12. 434,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

