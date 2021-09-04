$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Rollins by 58.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.