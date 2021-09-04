-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,388,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,345,858. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.34.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

