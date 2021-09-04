$0.33 EPS Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. Constellium reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellium.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Constellium stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.04. 559,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,429. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.59. Constellium has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

