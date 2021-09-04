-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

IOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

