$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.65. Owens & Minor reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,576,525. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

