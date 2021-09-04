$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Welltower posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 381.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 301.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. Welltower has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

