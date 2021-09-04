$0.99 EPS Expected for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Covenant Logistics Group’s earnings. Covenant Logistics Group reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Covenant Logistics Group.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

CVLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

CVLG stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. 82,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.27 million, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,414,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 1,347.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 195,321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

