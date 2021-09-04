$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. Genpact posted sales of $935.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

G opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genpact has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Genpact by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 71.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

