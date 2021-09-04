-$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91. Albireo Pharma reported earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($7.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.25) to ($3.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.99) to ($4.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,679 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALBO traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. 182,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $571.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.