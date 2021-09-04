$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.04. Green Brick Partners reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRBK. B. Riley upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after buying an additional 821,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,314,000 after buying an additional 39,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after buying an additional 98,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

