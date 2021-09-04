$1.65 EPS Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $10.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at $362,000.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

