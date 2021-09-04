10,771 Shares in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292,304 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth $7,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 89.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 170,469 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 118.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $35.20 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

