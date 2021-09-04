10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear Sells 10,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $1,774,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Justin J. Mcanear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $185.21 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.20.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

