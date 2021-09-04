1,232 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Bought by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

