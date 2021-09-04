$129.42 Million in Sales Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to announce $129.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.80 million to $131.04 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $101.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $775.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $759.10 million to $791.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $432.66 million, with estimates ranging from $353.81 million to $511.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $85,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,777 shares of company stock valued at $448,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.49. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.84.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

