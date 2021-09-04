$134.85 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to announce sales of $134.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.70 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $557.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $578.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $570.58 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $608.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on WRLD. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,615 shares of company stock worth $4,321,816 over the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $75,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $192.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,552. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $199.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.59.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.