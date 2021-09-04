$17.18 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post $17.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.69 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $14.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $68.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $69.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $113,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDXC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 223,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,649. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. ChromaDex has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $551.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.68.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

