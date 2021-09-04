17,010 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Orion Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 680.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 222,985 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May stock remained flat at $$32.14 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $32.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.