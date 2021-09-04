1,734 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,734 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $120,556,000 after acquiring an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,085.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.22.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,645 shares of company stock worth $7,494,875. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

