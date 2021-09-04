18,133 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

