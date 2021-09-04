183,650 Shares in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 183,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

NVSA opened at $9.65 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66.

About New Vista Acquisition

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

