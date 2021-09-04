$19.35 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to announce sales of $19.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $1.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 913.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $38.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $82.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.88 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $96.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALPN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. 23,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,324. The company has a market cap of $226.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth $93,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

