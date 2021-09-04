$190.32 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report $190.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.80 million. Perficient reported sales of $157.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $735.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.50 million to $743.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $824.79 million, with estimates ranging from $804.20 million to $841.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Perficient has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $121.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

