1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $14,250.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00146527 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

