1World (1WO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.99 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. 1World has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $7,783.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1World has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One 1World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00127599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00177425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.18 or 0.00807564 BTC.

About 1World

1World (1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.