$2.12 EPS Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report earnings per share of $2.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $1.91. M.D.C. posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $10.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.03. 306,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,506. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 140.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

