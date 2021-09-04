21,629 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 8,376.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amcor by 1,213.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amcor by 708.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $24,568,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,196,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,347 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.