2,196 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,196 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $261.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.36 and its 200-day moving average is $239.79. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $268.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

