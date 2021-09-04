22,224 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 50.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 135,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,288,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,999,591.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726,933 shares of company stock worth $45,985,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

