256 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $151.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.43. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.34 and a 1-year high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.