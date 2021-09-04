2,781 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $748,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $514.50 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $505.31 and a 200-day moving average of $436.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Argus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.