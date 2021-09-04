$281.78 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report sales of $281.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.07 million and the highest is $284.48 million. Ferro posted sales of $241.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Ferro stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. 346,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,189. Ferro has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

