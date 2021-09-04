2,825 Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.30. 117,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $246,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

