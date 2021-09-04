2,975 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Entergy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $667,644. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $112.56 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

