$3.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report $3.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97. Adobe reported earnings of $2.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $12.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $14.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.85.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $666.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $317.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $624.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.83.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

