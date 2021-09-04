3,223 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 22,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

NYSE ED opened at $76.30 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

