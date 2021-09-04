3,320 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 303,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,092. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $68.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

